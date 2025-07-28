Arcataur Capital Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

