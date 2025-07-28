Arcataur Capital Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,396,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,320,000 after buying an additional 1,700,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,817,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,769,000 after buying an additional 1,192,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.28.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.48 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

