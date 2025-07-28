Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $136.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

