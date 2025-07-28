Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 40,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

