393,093 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 393,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.20% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,605 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,851,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 524,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 136,374 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.