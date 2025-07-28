Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,660 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $160,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $745,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

TT opened at $472.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $473.13. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.23.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

