Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $29.98.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

