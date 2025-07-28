Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,941 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $30.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

