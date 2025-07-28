Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

