Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $200 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 690,535 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Danaher worth $200,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 311,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $205.60 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.44. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

