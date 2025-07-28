Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 5,248 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $190,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.9% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Maximus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Maximus by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Maximus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,157.90. This trade represents a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Down 0.3%

Maximus stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maximus

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.