Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 55,169 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,669,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,169 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.44% of Manulife Financial worth $768,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,527,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

