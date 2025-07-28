Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,410,857 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410,857 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $595,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bearing Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 165,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

