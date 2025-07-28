Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

