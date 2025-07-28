Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,855,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,918 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $389,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,958,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nutrien by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after buying an additional 3,341,169 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 854,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,951,000 after buying an additional 721,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,202,000 after buying an additional 702,948 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:NTR opened at $60.09 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

