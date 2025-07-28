Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 541,970 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $281,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 424.1% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.3% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 148,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,696 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,245 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Price Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $97.45 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.86.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.