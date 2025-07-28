Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,198,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,914 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada comprises approximately 3.7% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Royal Bank Of Canada worth $2,613,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 68,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $132.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $134.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $1.1152 dividend. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

