Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Stake Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,785 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of BALT opened at $32.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

