Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 47,629 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,629 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.58% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $26,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 223.64%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

