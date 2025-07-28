Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,506 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 6.14% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $28,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FIIG stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

