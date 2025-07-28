Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.5%

Williams Companies stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

