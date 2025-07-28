Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,619,000 after buying an additional 500,835 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

