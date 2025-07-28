Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,856 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,007,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $24.12 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

