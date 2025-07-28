Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $349,699,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 104,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $103.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.