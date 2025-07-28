Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $139.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $139.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day moving average of $127.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

