Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $4.35 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.1% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 125.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.8468 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

