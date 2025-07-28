Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Position Trimmed by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $399,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 43,561.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after acquiring an additional 550,246 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $110,629,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,237.71. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $290.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.31 and a 200-day moving average of $274.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

