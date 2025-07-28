Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IVV opened at $640.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $610.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.64. The firm has a market cap of $644.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.