Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,885 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3%

IBM opened at $259.70 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $181.81 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.69 and a 200-day moving average of $256.27. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

