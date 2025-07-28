Stonekeep Investments LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

