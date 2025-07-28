PTM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.39. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

