Stonekeep Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,554 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,738 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,087,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 809,106 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 11,271.4% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 608,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,843,000 after acquiring an additional 536,918 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

