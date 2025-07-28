PTM Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February makes up 0.6% of PTM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 13,253.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 4.9%

PFEB stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.