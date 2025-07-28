PTM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 150,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 8.0% of PTM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

