PTM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 1.1% of PTM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PTM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,086.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 826,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 756,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,439,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 362.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 515,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 368.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 342,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 397.7% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 339,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 271,353 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

