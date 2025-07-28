850 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by PTM Wealth Management LLC

PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.4% of PTM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $421.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.