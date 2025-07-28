Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 926.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,160 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,336,000 after buying an additional 1,325,931 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after buying an additional 700,168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,230,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,620,000 after buying an additional 697,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,216,000 after buying an additional 329,270 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

