Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $3.35 Million in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 211,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. Mach Natural Resources comprises 2.6% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mach Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Mach Natural Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 144,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,167,704.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,812,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,201,567.44. This represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 525,529 shares of company stock worth $7,588,638. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mach Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Mach Natural Resources stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mach Natural Resources LP has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of -0.07.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 197.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNR

Mach Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mach Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.