Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,820 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

