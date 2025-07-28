Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 334 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,148,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,363,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,279,000 after buying an additional 3,773,492 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $88.20 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

