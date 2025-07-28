Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $529,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 29.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

