Reviewing NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NovAccess Global and Seer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovAccess Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Seer 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seer has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Seer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than NovAccess Global.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NovAccess Global has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.2% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of NovAccess Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NovAccess Global and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovAccess Global N/A N/A N/A Seer -560.90% -24.69% -22.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovAccess Global and Seer”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovAccess Global N/A N/A -$4.72 million ($0.11) N/A Seer $14.17 million 9.14 -$86.60 million ($1.41) -1.56

NovAccess Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovAccess Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NovAccess Global beats Seer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient’s immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only. The company intends to sell its products for research use only, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It operates in China, Australia, Eastern Europe, Israel, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

