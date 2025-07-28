Reviewing Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) & Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.30% 12.74% 3.63% Worksport -165.61% -92.59% -64.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithia Motors and Worksport”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $36.24 billion 0.22 $802.00 million $31.73 9.84 Worksport $8.48 million 2.31 -$16.16 million ($6.60) -0.57

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithia Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lithia Motors and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 3 7 0 2.70 Worksport 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus target price of $382.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.47%. Worksport has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.34%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Worksport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles. The company sells its products and services through the Driveway and Greencars brand names through a network of locations, e-commerce platforms, and captive finance solutions. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Worksport

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

