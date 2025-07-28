MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund makes up about 3.0% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $194,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 8.87%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

