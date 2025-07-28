Head to Head Comparison: SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) versus Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) and SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Randstad and SThree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 2 0 1 2.67 SThree 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and SThree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 0.37% 8.78% 3.24% SThree N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of Randstad shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Randstad and SThree”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $26.11 billion 0.35 $133.10 million $0.24 106.21 SThree $1.91 billion N/A $63.51 million N/A N/A

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than SThree.

Summary

Randstad beats SThree on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, the Netherlands, Japan, Dubai, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. SThree plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

