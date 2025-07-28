MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OGS opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 10.75%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

