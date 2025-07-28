MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,638,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $65.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3174 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.