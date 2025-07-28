Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.0% during the first quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $283.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.87.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.43.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

