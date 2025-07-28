MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,250 Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.