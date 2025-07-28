Fairman Group LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fairman Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

